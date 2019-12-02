EMERGENCY services were called to a three-vehicle traffic collision this morning (December 2) which police say may have been caused by black ice.

The incident happened on the B4327 road near Haverfordwest shortly after 8am.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “One car collided with a wall, and two others with each other, with the incident believed to have been caused by black ice.

“One person was taken to hospital suffering with a minor injury.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance to make the vehicles safe using small gear and granules.

“The Fire Service left the incident at 09:03am” a spokesperson added.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also confirmed that a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance responded to the incident and that one person was taken to hospital.