FISHGUARD and Goodwick shimmered into Christmas this weekend as the twin towns lit up for the festive season.

Goodwick's lights were switched on Friday, November 29. Children from Ysgol Wdig filled the village square with song before the crowd counted down and the village was lit up.

Children and parents then processed by torch light to the Ocean Lab where they met Santa in his grotto.

Goodwick's Ocean Lab was transformed into a Winter Wonderlab for the night filled with festive food, mulled wine, local craft and gift stalls and children's craft activities. A display from Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners made for a breathtaking end to the evening.

In Fishguard on Saturday choirs from Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Holy Name School sang carols around the tree and Goodwick Brass Band provided musical entertainment.

After the lights were switched on excited families headed to the market hall where Father Christmas was waiting to meet them.

Also in the market hall were a plethora of stalls run by local organisations with Fishguard Navigators providing refreshments.

St Mary's Church was also lit up for the evening. Children could follow the Christmas story through peeping into a series of present boxes and make their own decoration for the tree.

"This year's Fishguard and Goodwick Light Nights were a huge success," said Mayor, Jordan Ryan. "Thank you to everyone who helped us organise them and thank you to everyone who attended and took part.

"The crowds at both switch on's were bigger than previous years and over the two nights hundreds of children saw Father and Mother Christmas. We had the brilliant the Winter Wonderlab at Ocean Lab which was a great addition to the Goodwick switch on.

"The Christmas market in the town hall as part of Fishguard Light Night was full of stalls by local charity groups, local schools and local independent traders; there was everything from Christmas pudding to pulled pork rolls via samples of local gin.

"It was a great few days for our wonderful twin towns and we look forward to seeing it grow again next year. If you have any idea for how to make next year's events even better let us know."