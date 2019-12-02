PROTESTORS from Pembrokeshire, from babes in arms to pensioners, gathered outside County Hall in Haverfordwest on Friday, November 29, to join in the global climate strike.

Young people from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Pembrokeshire College and Narberth and Manorbier junior schools skipped school to attend the protest, part of the international movement begun by Greta Thunberg last year.

Among the demonstrators were Robyn Kovachev and Hazel Stewart-Deane from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

"We've come because we think it is important," they said. "We should be missing our lessons to teach them about what's going on our planet. It's getting worse and it's our generation that's going to ned to change it. The youth need to stand up and prove a point that it is a problem and that we do need to change it. If we don't, we won't have a future to live in."

Ari and Gwenllian Lamb, age six and eight from Narberth, came to the protest in hand decorated T-shirts bearing climate change messages waving handmade banners.

The sisters said they talked about climate change a lot at home but not really in school. They said they were passionate about using less plastic packaging and using the car less.

Once again Pembrokeshire College encouraged its students to get involved in the action.

"We all think it is a very very important issue that hasn't been in the media enough lately," said Niamh Taylor. "We are here to draw more attention to it and to show that young people actually care," added Luca Bulencea.

Siblings Jimmy and Isla Trainer from Manorbier said that they were at the demonstration to make a difference.

"It is something that matters. Not something we're going to for no reason," they said. "It's not going to stop by itself."

The Pembrokeshire protestors were among hundreds of thousands across the globe who joined in the climate strike. To find out what is happening locally go to the Extinction rebellion Pembrokeshire Page on Facebook.