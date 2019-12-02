POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a violent incident in Milford Haven over the weekend.

Officers were called to Charles Street at 2.45pm on Saturday, November 30, where there were reports of an ongoing disturbance outside the Greggs store.

It is believed that a noxious substance was sprayed at a number of individuals and a violent altercation has occurred.

Officers were at the scene within minutes of the incident being reported, and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assault and possessing a firearm. The item in question was recovered by police.

He has been released on bail while enquiries are carried out.

Investigating officer PC 561 Bateman continued: “We are currently seeking anyone in the area who witnessed this incident, including the lead up, who can provide their account as to what happened. We are also seeking any video footage or images taken of the incident.

“We’d like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that swift action was taken by police to resolve the matter. We do not believe that there is any further risk to the public at this time.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police immediately.

You can report information online at: http://bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Please quote reference DPP/1981/30/11/2019/02/C