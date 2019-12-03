A PEMBROKE woman died after taking a fatal overdose, an inquest heard last week.

Melanie Roberts, of Olivers View, died on February 21, aged 47, suffering from a cardio-respiratory arrest after taking a mixture of drugs.

At an inquest on Thursday, November 28, Jeremy Davies, coroner's officer for Dyfed-Powys Police, said Ms Roberts had suffered from depression and turned to alcohol after the breakdown of her marriage.

"Ms Roberts struggled following the divorce and became dependent on alcohol," he said.

"Her brother was not aware Melanie was a substance user or drug abuser.

"He was aware that she sought help, and was working with a psychiatrist as a recovering alcoholic prior to her death."

Mr Davies said Lisa Stewart, a friend of Ms Roberts who was with her the night she died, said Ms Roberts had been taking pregabalin, which is used to treat anxiety disorders, and heroin on the evening of February 20, 2019.

Miss Stewart said she warned her friend about mixing the drugs before going to bed, she then found Ms Roberts slumped over the next morning.

Mark Layton, the coroner for Pembrokeshire, said a toxicology report showed a mixture of drugs in Ms Roberts' system - who tested positive for opiates, Benzodiazepines, cannabinoids and cocaine, as well as fluoxetine.

Recording a conclusion of a drug-related death, Mr Layton said: "In the period leading to her death Melanie Roberts had taken controlled drugs and fluoxetine, resulting in cardio-respiratory arrest and death.

"My conclusion, therefore, is that this death was drugs-related. It appears to be an accidental overdose."

