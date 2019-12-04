A ROSEMARKET man who took his own life was a ‘family man who loved his children’, a coroner's court heard last week.

Father of four, Marc Thompson, from Rosemarket, died on July 29, aged 45, after taking his own life.

Jeremey Davies, coroner's officer for Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Thompson lived with his daughter after he and his wife separated.

Mr Davies said: "He also suffered from anxiety and worried a lot. He had a history of drinking more than he should and Mrs Thompson thought he might have depression.

“She had previously gone with him to see the doctor - she stated the doctor would not provide medication over concerns of his addictive personality.

"He had recently been summoned to court for a mobile phone driving offence - he was very concerned over this, as he already had a number of points on his licence - driving a car was his livelihood and he needed it for his children.

“He was concerned that he may go to prison - Mrs Thompson was supporting him with this and planned to attend court with him.

He added: "Although there were difficulties, the family reported on the days leading up to his death, Mr Thompson appeared happy."

On the day he took his life, Mr Thompson took one daughter to wife’s house and his other daughter to work.

Mr Thompson sent his wife a text which said he was going to end his life, asking her to look after the children and to tell them that he loved them and that he was sorry.

Despite police officers’ best efforts, they were unable to revive Mr Thompson.

Mark Layton, the coroner for Pembrokeshire, said that Mr Thompson had a blood alcohol level 193 ml milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, around two-and-a-half times the legal drink driving limit.

Paul Thompson, Mr Thompson's brother, gave a statement in the court, he said: "My brother, he was one of eight children. He was a very hard-working man, well-loved by everybody.

“I'm yet to meet anyone who's got a bad word to say about him. He was so caring, such a devoted father, that's what he lived for - family. His children were his life."

Mr Layton thanked Paul Thompson for his tribute to his brother, before recording his conclusion.

"From the evidence before me, it appears that Marc Thompson was struggling with a number of personal issues that seem to have got the better of him.

"I conclude that he took deliberate steps to end his life and I, therefore, record a conclusion of suicide."

Speaking after the case, Paul Thompson stressed how much his brother loved his children.

He said: “He would go out his way to help everyone, but he didn’t get the help he needed himself.

“My wife used to say: ‘I wish you were more like your brother’.

“He was a quiet man who doted on his children. Like most fathers he lived for family, every breath he took was for them. I could go on about him all night, I used to really admire him, he always kept going for his family.”

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.