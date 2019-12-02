A cleaner who spat at police and hit cars, as her life spiralled out of control after losing her job, has been jailed for eight months.

Elisha Hazel Callen, of St Martins Road, Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, cannabis possession and assaulting an emergency worker.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called after Callen, 20, started hitting parked cars at 11.05pm in Quay Street, Haverfordwest, on November 1.

She was described as being ‘clearly intoxicated’ and was seen banging her head against a window.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police were informed that she had been denied entry into a local club, which is presumably why she took out her frustration on the cars and window.”

Callen was arrested as she shouted and swore at officers when asked to move on.

The court heard that Callen was arrested after being found in possession of 0.5 grams of cannabis and a grinder in Haverfordwest on June 16.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She was argumentative and abusive in custody.”

She told officers she hoped they died of cancer and their children were raped and died in a fire. A spit guard was put on her and she was taken to a cell, where she was later seen head-butting the bed.

Callen spat at the custody officer twice and saliva landed on her boots and trousers.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Callen got her life back on track after coming out of prison, and secured a full-time job as a cleaner.

“A new company took over and she was not able to keep that job due to her previous conviction. This caused her to fall back into her old ways.”

Miss Hanson added that Callen, who had mental health issues, had sought help for her problems.

“She has tried to find help to stop things spiralling out of control, but has not been successful.”

The bench was told that Callen was subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offence, and had failed to attend probation appointments.

Magistrates activated Callen’s suspended sentence and sent her to custody for a total of eight months.

She was ordered to pay £295 in compensation, a victim surcharge and costs.