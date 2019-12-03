A grieving grandson assaulted neighbours he drunkenly thought were mocking his nan’s death.

Sean William Vaughan, of Sunderland Avenue, Pembroke Dock, pleaded to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said an 18 year-old answered his front door after hearing loud knocking on July 19.

Vaughan, 27, who was on the doorstep, began attacking the teen. He punched his head and pulled him to the floor, causing bruising and grazes, then crouched over him and sank his teeth into his face.

The man’s father was punched in his face when he came to his son’s assistance, knocking out two implanted teeth, one of which was lost in the melee.

Two friends who were in the house at the time intervened and Vaughan walked off back to his property.

When interviewed he stated the incident had been a case of mistaken identity, adding that he apologised.

He told officers his grandmother had recently died and he had convinced himself that the noise coming from a neighbouring property was them mocking her death.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It was an unprovoked attack causing serious injuries.”

Katy Hanson, defending, said Vaughan had no previous convictions, and did not drink on a regular basis.

“This is extremely out of character for him. His nan passed away the day before. He was extremely upset about that.

“He is very remorseful indeed.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and released Vaughan on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on December 13.