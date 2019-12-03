POLICE are appealing for information that could help them find Lewis Haines, missing from Pembroke Dock.

Lewis was last spoken to over the phone at around 1pm today, December 3, and his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with a moustache with slight beard, short, receding hair, and wears a dark burgundy baseball cap.

He is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie top with slits going down the arm, and trainers.

He was last seen in Kilgetty at around 12pm today (December 3).

He doesn’t have access to a car so is travelling either by foot or public transport.

Anyone who has seen Lewis, or knows where he is, is urged to contact police by calling 101.