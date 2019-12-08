PEMBROKESHIRE'S Bluestone National Park Resort has scooped a top UK award.

The park won the accolade of Best UK Family Holiday Company (Small) at the 2019 British Travel Awards.

The results of the awards were announced at a recent ceremony in London, attended by 900 senior travel executives and representatives from consumer and trade media.

The awards revealed the results of the largest-ever poll of public opinion on the best-performing enterprises in leisure travel and tourism. The British Travel Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence when it comes to finding out who really is the best in the travel industry. The winners were determined solely by the number of consumer votes cast between July 1 and September 30 2019, with the counts verified by professional business consultants Deloitte.

The award was collected on behalf of Bluestone by Yvonne Buckingham, head of sales and marketing, and Glenn Hewer, sales and marketing manager.

Bluestone chief executive officer, William McNamara, said that the company felt 'honoured' with the award.

He added: "This is testament to the hard work and dedication of our 700 staff and local partners who go above and beyond as we strive to be the most loved and unique family holiday destination.

"We know our guests are attracted to Pembrokeshire’s spectacular countryside and beautiful beaches, and we’re proud to be their hosts as they explore all that our county and the west of Wales have to offer.”

Congratulating Bluestone, British Travel Awards’ chief executive, Lorraine Barnes Burton, commented: "Competition was particularly strong this year, but ultimately it is the travelling public who decide the winners by voting for the travel companies they consider the best in the business.

"The British Travel Awards is the largest consumer awards programme in the UK and to win is truly an accolade.”