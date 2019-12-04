GREAT British Bake Off star Michelle Evans-Fecci will be stirring up the excitement on Saundersfoot beach on New Year's Day.

It will be 'on your marks, get set, swim' as Michelle - Star Baker in the first week of the hit tv series - is the official starter for the village's 36th January 1 dip.

The massive charity event has once again welcomed Powells Cottage Holidays as its main sponsors

Swim mascot Charlie Shivers was on hand this week to unveil the new banner which will span the promenade on New Year’s Day as thousands of swimmers and spectators flock to Saundersfoot.

Martyn Williams, chairman of Saundesfoot New Year's Day Swim (NYDS) said: “We have a long association with Powells Cottage Holidays and are extremely grateful for their support over the many years they have sponsored the swim.

"The financial support we receive from all our commercial partners ensures that every penny raised by the swimmers will go to their chosen charitable or worthwhile cause”. Added Kate Pierce of Powells Cottage Holidays: “We are very proud to sponsor the swim. We are both integral parts of the community and so it makes total sense to join forces for the greater good"

Sponsor forms for NYDS 2020 can be collected from Elements, The Strand, Saundersfoot, where the NYDS rugby shirt, bobble hat and beach towel are on sale. Forms can also be downloaded from the NYDS website, saundersfootnyds.co.uk

Further information can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CharlieShivers