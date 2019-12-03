Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the lane outside the play park near to the tennis courts on Pill Lane, Milford Haven at around 4pm to 4.30pm on Monday, December 2.

If you were in the area around this time or can provide any information in relation to this incident, please contact Milford Haven Police.

You can report information online at: dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote DP-20191203-141.