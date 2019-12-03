A trainee driving instructor thrust a glass into a man’s face and swung a pool cue around during an assault in a local pub.

Leanne Jane Busby, of Llanycefn, Clunderwen, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 26,

Busby, 36, pleaded guilty to assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and charges of cannabis and amphetamine possession.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said it was not clear whether Busby had smashed a glass into the victim’s face, or simply thrown it during the incident in a Narberth pub on May 11.

“She was drunk and being loud and boisterous. The gentleman told her to calm down and the thrust her glass forwards. It made contact with his face.”

Busby then picked up a pool cue and tried to hit a different man with it during another confrontation.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “After swinging the pool cue at him she is seen to try and punch him.”

He added: “It was a sustained attack. She assaulted one man then another.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Busby, who was training to be a driving instructor, had intended to throw her drink at the man, but not the glass.

He added that the Class B drugs found were for her personal use.

“Miss Busby had had too much alcohol. She apologised for her actions straight away in interview.”

The first victim had a cut on his nose and below his eye and had to have stitches. The court heard he had initially suffered blurred vision, but this had improved.

Mr Webb added: “Very fortunately, for all parties involved, the injuries are superficial.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence Busby and she will next appear at Swansea crown court on December 13.

She was released on unconditional bail.