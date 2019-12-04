A drunk man claiming to be Albert Einstein tried to enlist the help of officers to retrieve his house keys.

Gwyn Davies, of St Nicholas Crescent, The Green, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to Laugharne Close, Pembroke, on at 11.45pm November 8, because a man was causing a disturbance.

“He was kicking the door of a property and was heavily under the influence of drink and shouting at the top of his voice.”

Davies was shouting and swearing about his keys and told the officers to get them for him.

When asked his name Davies, 38, replied: “Albert f***ing Einstein”

He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Davies, who represented himself, told the court he was unable to get into his house because a woman had his keys.

He said: “I am extremely remorseful for what happened. I did apologise the next day. I am sorry.

“I can’t remember much of that night.”

Magistrates fined Davies £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.