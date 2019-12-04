A Pennar man is accused of wounding with intent and possession of a chisel in a public place.

Barry Scourfield, of Military Road, is alleged to have maliciously wounded a man on June 1, with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon on the same date.

No pleas were entered when Scourfield, 36, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

He was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on December 24.