PARENTS of Year 6 pupils in Pembrokeshire will need to apply for a secondary school place for September 2020 by the closing date of December 20.

There is no automatic admission to a secondary school, even if they are living in catchment – an application must be made.

Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his/her preferred school.

It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.

The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place’.

Parents of pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi or Ysgol Caer Elen do not need to apply as they are attending 3 to 16 schools, and it is assumed they will remain in their current schools.

However, if parents wish to apply for a different secondary school they must apply within the deadlines noted above.

Parents / guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of March 1, 2020 (or the next working day is this falls on a weekend).