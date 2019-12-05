POLICE are appealing for information after an 89-year-old woman was reported to have been burgled in Milford Haven’s Marble Hall Road during the early hours of Sunday, December 1.

A male has been arrested, but police are appealing for any information.

The victim was not hurt but is very shaken by the experience.

Officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and following all other lines of enquiry.

Temporary Sergeant Haydon Mathias said: “I would like to assure residents in Milford Haven that we are following all lines of enquiry to find this person as swiftly as possible.”

He added: “I would also urge residents to be vigilant and to make sure your windows and doors are locked and secure.

“If anyone locally knows who has done this, I urge you to please, do the right thing and come forward with information.”

Anyone with information, or who saw someone acting suspiciously in the Marble Hall Road area between 4.30am and 6.30am on Sunday, December 1, is asked to contact T/DC Morris, Haverfordwest CID, on the 101 non-emergency number.