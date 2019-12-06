I BELONG to no political party but am an interested observer of the current political situation.

Boris Johnson is using Brexit as a fig leaf to conceal the fact he is ignoring the global climate crisis.

Bearing in mind the Tory Party dependency on Russian funding this is not surprising. Vladimir Putin’s Russia’s primary exports are oil and gas, fossil fuels. It is very interesting that Russia’s other puppet, Donald Trump, is also a climate change denier.

The link between prominent brexiteers like Nigel Lawson who also vehemently deny there is climate crisis is very informative.

A big part of the pro-Brexit drive is get rid of regulation, much of it is directed at environmental legislation. They not only don’t support action on Climate Change, they want to undo the little that has been done.

Use your vote to protect your children and grandchildren’s future!

ANDREW MILROY,

By email