THE FAMILY of a Newport man who went missing on the coast path last June has presented two charities with £2,000 each in his memory.

Reg Davies was last seen at his home in Newport on June 14, 2019. Personal items belonging to the 70-year-old were recovered from a path near to his home.

Despite an extensive multi-agency search of the area Mr Davies was never found.

Reg was bought up in north Pembrokeshire and retired back to the county after retiring from a successful career in medical research, in particular cancer treatment.

He and wife Paddy were well-known in Newport where Reg was, among other things, secretary of the local Clwb Cinio.

Last month members of the club organised a concert in Reg's memory. The well-attended event at Ebenezer Chapel, Newport, featured Cor Abergwaun and soloists Jessica Robinson and Stephan Rhys Hughes and was MCed by Rev Alwyn Daniels.

The guest speaker was Professor Aled Rees from the University of Cardiff's Parkinson's Disease research department.

The concert, as well as an appeal to local businesses and people, raised more than £4,000.

Reg's family asked for the money to be split between research into Parkinson's Disease and the RNLI. Both causes are close to their hearts; Reg's health had deteriorated since the onset of Parkinson's disease and every penny helps with research into the illness.

The local RNLI worked diligently for many days over the summer co-ordinating the search for Reg.

"Mrs Paddy Davies and the family wish to thank everyone concerned for such heart-warming support," said Glan Rees, treasurer of the Clwb Cinio.

"Not only benefitting the charities but also giving the family a sense of pride that the community wanted to remember Reg with such generosity."