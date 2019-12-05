LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to visit Haverfordwest this Saturday, December 7, with a special rally for in the town.

An email sent out to Labour members states: “Jeremy Corbyn will be in Haverfordwest to talk about how we win a better society, and we hope you can join him.

“This election is a once in a generation chance for us. Together we can reverse a decade of austerity. Take power from the billionaires, the bad bosses and the big polluters and give it to workers, young people, communities and everyone the Tories have failed for so long.

“We’re coming together to make our voices heard in Haverfordwest this weekend. This is about getting together, being inspired, and making a difference in the final week.”

The exact location will be sent out to those who register to attend, the email ads.

The indoor rally is expected to start at 5.30pm.

For details of the rally, and to register, visit:

https://events.labour.org.uk/event/313058?fbclid=IwAR0IItDpu7lNZjBI5kUDrlFWcvjVh7XCRgC3hcbA013TMmspZU8-tZ37k7I

It is hoped that Mr Corbyn will also attend an outdoor rally taking place in Haverfordwest town centre, at a location to be confirmed, the same afternoon.

A Labour spokesman said: "Jeremy Corbyn is expected in the area to support local Welsh Labour candidates."

