A Neyland man has denied breaching a restraining order by putting a woman’s name into a search engine.

Bernard Paul Brady, of Windsor Gardens, maintained his not guilty plea to a harassment charge when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, November 27.

It is alleged that Brady, 62, entered a name into an internet search engine on May 17, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on February 5.

A trial date was listed for January 6 and Brady was released on unconditional bail.

The terms of his restraining order continue.