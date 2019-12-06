ILLEGAL taxis operating in the county are being targeted by police and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The council and Dyfed-Powys Police have been made aware of, mainly young drivers, offering ‘lifts’ on social media.

Over the next few weeks, Dyfed Powys Police Road Policing Unit will be targeting individuals suspected of acting illegally as unlicensed taxi drivers and giving lifts to others.

Anyone thinking of offering lifts for payment should be aware that they will not have the appropriate insurance and if caught could face a fine or banned from driving.

The legitimate taxi trade goes through rigorous checks to ensure that they are safe and suitable to transport members of the public.

Unlicensed drivers have not undergone these checks. When a driver is unlicensed, the car they are driving will not be insured.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events has expressed his concerns about social media platforms being used to offer ‘cheap lifts’.

“I would urge everyone not to accept these offers regardless of how attractive the fare may sound,” he said.

“You may be compromising your safety and the consequences could be devastating.”

Police and Pembrokeshire County Council will not hesitate in taking enforcement action against any person found to be acting as an unlicensed taxi driver.

To report anyone operating an illegal taxi in Pembrokeshire, please contact Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing team on 01437 764551 or email licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Alternatively, you can report via the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership at the GoSafe website at gosafe.org