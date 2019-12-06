A PUBLIC consultation on police funding for 2020/21 has been launched.

In launching the consultation for the 2020/21 police precept, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys Dafydd Llywelyn said: “As we await the Government’s Police Grant settlement for 2020/21, I have asked the chief constable to assess his budget requirement for Dyfed-Powys Police for next year. Whilst he considers the array of complex issues to inform his assessment of what will be required to keep our communities of Dyfed-Powys safe, I would like to seek your views on police precept.

“The police precept is the amount you pay as part of your council tax and is used for local policing services. The average Band D property currently pays £248.56 a year.

“Your precept is an essential part of police funding, without which we could not maintain a police service that effectively and efficiently responds to the needs of your community. This income is in addition to Home Office and other grants.”

Before the commissioner can set the budget for next year, it’s important that he gets your views.

Dafydd Llywelyn adds: “I am urging the residents of Dyfed-Powys to voice their opinion on this critical issue to ensure that we, as a police force, can continue to safeguard our communities with the highest standard of service available.”

You can complete the survey by clicking on the following link: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DPPPrecept

Alternatively, a paper copy can be requested from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office on 01267 226440 / opcc@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

The survey ends on January 8.

The consultation assumes that central grant funding is maintained at the level received for this financial year.