THANK you, Western Telegraph, for drawing everyone’s attention to the current consultation about the proposed Greenlink electricity interconnector which would transfer power between Wales and Ireland.

This is exactly the sort of investment in grid transmission we need. Its balancing function promises better power system stability on both sides of the Irish Sea, whilst allowing both countries to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by increasing their reliance on renewable generation.

We have to accept that there will be some impacts: that is true of any human endeavour.

But Friends Of The Earth Pembrokeshire believes that the negatives will be far outweighed by the benefits, and we call on everyone to support this scheme for the sake of the environment, our children and our grandchildren, and West Wales businesses as well.

ELEANOR CLEGG,

Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth,

Llangolman