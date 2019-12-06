STEPHEN Crabb's election leaflet tells us that it is Jeremy Corbyn's intention, if elected, to raise taxes to their "highest peacetime levels".

I note that under Labour's Harold Wilson in the 60s, the higher rate stood at 83 pence in the £.

Under Tory PM Harold Macmillan in 1960, the basic rate stood at 7s.9d. (i.e. 38 pence) in the £.

Unless Mr Crabb can offer some proof that Labour will raise these taxes to 84 and 40 pence respectively (which seems massively unlikely), we must put this down as another tinkering with the truth.

ROBERT NISBET,

Haverfordwest