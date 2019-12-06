POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old woman who they believe is in Tenby.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, was reported missing on Friday November 1 but was seen at a Tesco branch in Tenby on Tuesday afternoon (December 3.

She is described as being a white woman of slim build, who is around 5ft 8ins tall and has short brown hair which may now be shaved.

It is not known exactly what Daisy is wearing but she usually wears baggy, layered clothes over trousers and boots.

Daisy has previously been seen at Norwich train station when she was wearing a red jumper, blue hat and dark coloured trousers.

She is believed to have been accompanied by another female who was wearing patterned leggings, a beige hat and fluffy jumper.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Daisy or knows where she may be to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 296 of 1 November.