A TENBY man didn't know how drugs ended up in a pot outside his home, a court heard.

Shaun Dodd, aged 47, of The Norton, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 3.

Dodd pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of an unknown quantity of cannabis and another of possession of Valium tablets.

A third charge of possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, was withdrawn.

Prosecuting, Vaughan Pritchard-Jones told the Court: “Police executed a warrant at this man’s address and they found a cannabis grinder with some cannabis left inside it.

“Valium tablets were also found, but they didn’t originate from this country.

“Outside the property in a hole in the wall there was a pot with some MDMA in it and Dodd told the officers that he had no idea that they had been put in the hole. He brought the Valium in Turkey where it is a lot easier to get hold of.”

Defending, Mark Layton said: “The cannabis was left in a grinder by a guest so when the police found the grinder it would have contained cannabis.

“He had gone on holiday and was having sleeping difficulties. He went to the chemist who gave him some tablets which turned out to be Valium and he was in possession of it when police attended the property.

“The police took the tablets to the Boots store in Tenby who said they appeared to be Valium. He didn’t know they were a class C drug.”

Dodd was fined £80 for the offence and will also have to pay £85 in court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Magistrates issued no separate penalty for the Valium tablets and made a destruction order for the drugs.