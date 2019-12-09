A PRISONER who missed an appointment has been given another sentence to run alongside her current term of imprisonment.

Tina Howard, aged 26, of Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest, failed to attend an appointment having provided a positive drugs swipe at the police station.

The offence took place on August 29 and Howard was since taken to prison for another offence.

She appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates on Tuesday, December 3, via a video link and pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to attend.

Prosecuting, Vaughan Pritchard-Jones told the court: “This lady was in the police station for an unrelated matter and she provided a positive swipe for opiates.

“She was given a standard letter of appointment and signed it to confirm she would attend the appointment, but she didn’t turn up.

“Subsequently she has been given a custodial sentence.”

Defending, Mike Kelleher said: “She is serving a 26-week sentence. She had totally forgotten she was supposed to attend. She had already signed up for the script and thought this was being dealt with whilst in prison.

“She is not taking drugs and is having counselling, and it is quite incredible the change in her.”

Magistrates ordered that she serve a seven-day prison sentence for the offence to run alongside her current sentence.

She will also have to pay a £122 victim surcharge.