NEARLY 10,000 properties in Pembrokeshire are without access to high speed broadband over 30Mbps.

Only Powys and Carmarthenshire have more properties in that category.

The figures have come out from a Welsh Government consultation and Assembly Member Paul Davies has said it is ‘hugely frustrating’.

Assembly Member Paul Davies said “Sadly, once again Pembrokeshire finds itself towards the bottom of the broadband league table in Wales. It’s hugely frustrating that 96,000 properties in Wales cannot access speeds of 30Mbps or more, and even more frustrating that Pembrokeshire is home to over 10 per cent of those properties.

“Of course, we mustn’t forget that this information comes against a backdrop of missed opportunities by the Welsh Government to seriously target Wales’ not-spots. Pembrokeshire has always been at the back of the queue when it comes to Welsh Government support and, as a result, far too many communities across the county have been left behind.

“Access to adequate broadband is a staple of modern life and many people rely on the internet to bank, shop and interact. Therefore, any future funding that’s received by the Welsh Government for broadband provision must be firstly directed to areas like Pembrokeshire, that have traditionally been neglected in the past.”