A PEMBROKE man accused of breaching a sexual harm prevention order is to stand trial next year.

Gareth Thomas James Flynn, aged 41, appeared before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea crown court today, December 6, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Flynn, of Ashdale Lane, denied breaching the order on November 2 by engaging a 14-year-old girl in conversation.

The order bans Flynn from having contact with girls aged under 16.

Flynn, who is being held in custody, will stand trial on March 9 next year.