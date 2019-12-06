KIND-HEARTED bikers the 3 Amigos are once again gearing up for their annual motorcycle charity toy run.

This year’s run is in aid of Withybush and Glangwili children’s wards, Action for Children, and the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire palliative care teams.

The 18th 3 Amigos Christmas toy run leaves Pembroke’s Commons Car Park at 1pm on December 7, riding through Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford Haven and Haverfordwest before arriving at Withybush’s conference centre.

The annual event sees hundreds of motorcyclists take part, meeting from 10am.

Many of the riders bring toys and gifts to add to the large collection at the ward.

Saturday will see the riders leave the Commons for a circuit around Pembroke, before travelling to Pembroke Dock, On down Law Street across town and up Meyric Street onto Commercial Row then over the bridge to Neyland, through the town, up by the monument, then to Steyton, down to Milford’s Charles Street and back across Hamilton Terrace, then over to Haverfordwest across Freeman's Way, up through High Street back before making their way to Withybush.

Ness Moseley, one of the ‘Amigos run organisers said to anyone taking part: “Just be safe and enjoy,” adding to anyone who wants to watch the run: “Give us a big wave.”