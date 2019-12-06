BATTEN down the hatches this weekend – it’s going to get windy in Pembrokeshire with gales of up to 70mph set to roar in from the west.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of severe gales and disruption all along the Welsh coast and further inland from 3pm on Sunday, December 9 to 9am on Monday, December 9.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west.

“Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves and damage to temporary structures is possible.”