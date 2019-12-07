AN INNOVATIVE Climate Fair will take place at Newport Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 7. The event, supported by Newport Community Forum, will feature stalls, food, activities, talks, discussions, music and exciting initiatives.

The fair starts at 11am and runs into the evening. Among the exhibitors will be:

The campaigners working to buy back the historic Trecadwgan Farm to run it as a community farm.

Fishguard's Repair Café, who will hold a demonstration showing how they bring broken goods back to life and restore furniture. The remakery has a computer whizz, seamstress, carpenters, metal workers and electricians who can breathe new life into household goods.

A bike doctor will also be there to help get you back on two wheels.

Opportunity for action will come from Extinction Rebellion, PACE - Pembs Action on Climate Emergency and Amnesty International.

There will also be representative from The land workers alliance, the UK version of the worldwide Via Campesina and Clynfyw Care Farm in Boncath.

Also at the fair will be information on green burials,a pop up hairdresser, things for adults and children to make from willow and wood, and also Santa's Campervan run by Dezza's Cabin.

There is a parallel programme of activity in the garden rooms behind the hall.

At 12 noon there will be a discussion for Newport residents on how to meet future housing needs and zero carbon which will include briefings from experts and authorities.

At 2pm people of diverse faiths; a Christian pilgrim, a Buddhist and a director of Eco Islam, will talk of the importance of caring for the earth within their faith.

At 3pm Cris Tomos who has received national awards for his social achievements will talk about empowering communities.

From 4pm there will be an Advent Garden where children will be able to place a candle of light where they choose.

At 5pm there will be an election hustings or a DIY hustings if the candidates do not attend.

The evening programme holds a shared meal, strategy chat and a comedian. For more information contact Newport Community Forum via its Facebook page.