A shoal of underwater lanterns shimmied through Pembroke Dock yesterday evening (Friday) as the town’s annual lantern parade made a welcome return.

The theme of this year's lantern parade was The Sea. Free lantern-making workshops were held at the Youth Centre on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock which produced a plethora of lovely lanterns.

The Lantern Parade took place yesterday evening, Friday, December 6, starting at 6pm before winding its way through the Memorial Park led by Samba Doc.

After the parade, free refreshments and entertainment were provided in the Pater Hall, Dimond Street, courtesy of Pembroke Dock Town Council.

The event was sponsored by Pembroke Dock Town Council and organised by Doc On The Map, Sand Palace Arts, the town council, and Sarah, Amanda and Mandy, the town council clerk and her staff.