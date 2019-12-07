THIS year's St David's Festival of Christmas Trees was a tree-mendous success, with 20 different groups and businesses from the city branching out to join in the fun.

The trees were available for the public to view and vote on over a three-day period. New this year was a wreath competition which also attracted a healthy amount of entries.

A forest of 20 festive trees sprung up in City Hall in the run up to the Christmas lights switch on. Fir-m favourite and winning the Christmas tree competition was Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi's Non Campus, where pupils made an eco-friendly tree out of recycled materials.

Winner of the wreath competition, a new feature of this year's festival, was the City's National Trust shop with a papier-mâché wreath depicting St Davids.

The winners were announced at the St Davids Christmas lights switch on Cross Square. This was followed by a visit from Santa when all nursery and primary school children in the City and surrounding parish enjoyed a visit and present from Father Christmas.

"We are so grateful to everyone who supports this event and also the switching on if the Christmas lights," said Cllr Emma Evans, treasurer of the St Davids Christmas Tree Association.

"It is a fantastic community event and we are all so lucky to live where we do. Diolch o'r galon."