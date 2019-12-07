KIND-HEARTED bikers the 3 Amigos spread Christmas cheer and generosity this afternoon during their annual motorcycle charity toy run.

This year's run was in aid of Withybush and Glangwili children's wards, Action for Children, and the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire palliative care teams.

The 18th 3 Amigos Christmas toy run left Pembroke's Commons Car Park at 1pm, riding through Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford Haven and Haverfordwest before arriving at Withybush's conference centre.

The annual event sees hundreds of motorcyclists take part.

Many of the riders bring toys and gifts to add to the large collection at the ward.

This morning saw the riders leave the Commons for a circuit around Pembroke, before travelling to Pembroke Dock, On down Law Street across town and up Meyric Street onto Commercial Row then over the bridge to Neyland, through the town, up by the monument, then to Steyton, down to Milford's Charles Street and back across Hamilton Terrace, then over to Haverfordwest across Freeman's Way, up through High Street back before making their way to Withybush.