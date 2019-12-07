The organisers of a street rally in Castle Square, Haverfordwest, have said that Jeremy Corbyn will be there in person to address the crowds.

Pembrokeshire People's Assembly Against Austerity (PAA), in partnership with Momentum West Wales, have put on several rallies over the past few weeks.

Today’s rally will take place at around 4.30pm until 6pm on Castle Square, Haverfordwest.

A spokesman for PAA has said that a member of Corbyn's official campaign team has confirmed that Jeremy Corbyn will be addressing the street rally entitled Corbyn 4 Christmas..

He is said to be attending this before the official indoor rally, also in Haverfordwest.

Organiser, Jim Scott, said that Mr Corbyn is running a little behind schedule but is still expected to attend.

An e-mail sent out to Labour members about the 6pm indoor rally, which is now fully booked, states: “Jeremy Corbyn will be in Haverfordwest to talk about how we win a better society, and we hope you can join him.

“This election is a once in a generation chance for us. Together we can reverse a decade of austerity. Take power from the billionaires, the bad bosses and the big polluters and give it to workers, young people, communities and everyone the Tories have failed for so long.

“We’re coming together to make our voices heard in Haverfordwest this weekend. This is about getting together, being inspired, and making a difference in the final week.”

Organisers of the Castle Square rally added: “Please come along and hear Jeremy Corbyn address our public rally in the town centre on Saturday, this is the most vital election of a lifetime.

“Only a Jeremy Corbyn led government offers the nation real hope. This is why we have themed our rally; 'Corbyn 4 Christmas' rally, come and listen to him speak and get inspired by his words of hope.”

For more information on the event see the Corbyn for Christmas Facebook page.