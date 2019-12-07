THREE DRIVERS will spend Christmas Eve in court, following arrests by Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit yesterday, Friday, December 6.

After a crash in Neyland last night a woman was charged with drink driving.

The driver was bailed to attend court on Christmas Eve and is the 150th drink or drug drive arrest the unit has made this year.

Following a separate crash in Kilgetty last night a man was charged with taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and drink driving, providing a station reading that was over twice the legal limit. He was the unit's 11th arrest this month for drink or drug driving and was also bailed to attend court on Christmas Eve.

Another woman was charged with failing to provide a sample, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. Following a stop check in Steynton yesterday evening.

She will appear in court to face these charges on Christmas Eve.