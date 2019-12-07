Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is just minutes away from Haverfordwest, the Western telegraph understands.

Mr Corbyn has been in west Wales this afternoon drumming up support in the last days of election campaigning. Earlier this afternoon he appeared at a rally in Carmarthen.

Mr Corbyn was scheduled to attend two events in Haverfordwest; a rally in Castle Square and an indoor event at Withbush showground.

The Western Telegraph understands that the Withybush event, which was sold out, has been cancelled as Mr Corbyn is running behind schedule.

Instead, we have been told, he will address the anti-austerity rally on Castle Square entiled Corbyn 4 Christmas.

Pembrokeshire People's Assembly Against Austerity (PAA), in partnership with Momentum West Wales, have put on several rallies over the past few weeks.

Today’s rally will take place on Castle Square, Haverfordwest.

A spokesman for PAA has said that a member of Corbyn's official campaign team has confirmed that Jeremy Corbyn will be addressing the street rally entitled Corbyn 4 Christmas.