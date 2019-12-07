SEA-THEMED lanterns, Santa Claus and samba sounds combined to chase away the wintry weather in Saundersfoot this (Saturday) evening in the village’s lively illuminated parade.

Organised by Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism as part of the village’s busy Coastal Christmas, the lanterns – many made at workshops in the community – were held aloft by scores of youngsters and adults.

Samba Doc set the tempo for the procession, which was headed by Father Christmas and his elf.

The parade made its way from The Strand, past Saundersfoot Community Council’s Christmas tree and illuminations in the Sensory Garden, to the new National Events Deck on Saundersfoot harbour.

Entertainment was provided by Escape Youth Theatre, before the lighting-up of the Wales International Coastal Centre’s Christmas tree which was donated by Hean Castle Estates.

