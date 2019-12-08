Members of the public can visit the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm for free today (Sunday) to help celebrate some very good news.

Ed the farm’s five-year-old shire horse has been chosen as the newest member of the Queen’s Household Cavalry.

The farm bought Ed as a yearling in 2016. He has now been chosen to follow the farm’s other horse Celt Mercury Drumhorse into Royal service.

“Those who will have met our five-year-old Ed since we bought him as a yearling in 2016 will know that he is the most calm, laid back and relaxed of the gentle giant breed,” said farm’s Mark Cole. “We know that he will go on to do great things in London.”

Ed will be leaving the farm this coming week. In celebration members of the public can enjoy free entry today (Sunday) to say goodbye to Ed before his big adventure!

“Please do come down to the farm on Sunday between 11am-4pm for one final horse and cart ride with our lovely lad before he goes to meet Celt in the big smoke,” said Mark.

“If you can’t make it tomorrow, we’ll keep you updated on his progress.”

Mark asked anyone who has any photos of Ed that you have from their own visits to the farm to post them on the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm Facebook page.