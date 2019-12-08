This evening’s strong winds are set to continue, as the Met Office yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire continues overnight and into tomorrow.

Very strong winds are expected overnight and into tomorrow morning with warnings of gusts up to 70mph and the possibility of disruption in Pembrokeshire and further up the Welsh coast until 9am on Monday, December 9.

The Met Office said the high winds, caused by a deep area of low pressure, are expected to cause large coastal waves and some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The Cleddau Bridge is currently closed to high sided vehicles.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible,” said a Met Office spokesman.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves and damage to temporary structures is possible.”