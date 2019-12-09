ONE of Pembrokeshire's busiest roads has re-opened after earlier being blocked by a crash.

Freemens Way in Haverfordwest was closed between Salutation Square and Merlins Bridge.

The fire service sent one appliance from Haverfordwest.

Police and an ambulance were called.

All routes around the area in Haverfordwest town centre were extremely busy during the closure.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted to say two vehicles had been involved in the collision and one woman taken to hospital as a precaution.