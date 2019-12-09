NEARLY 180 Santas put their best feet forward in Narberth on Sunday to help deliver a festive gift of £1,000 to the town's foodbank.

The community's inaugural Santa Fun Run, organised by Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club, proved to be such a success that it is hoped to make it an annual event.

Ahead of the start of the 3km course, the Queens Hall was buzzing as entrants collected their Santa suits to the accompaniment of Christmas music, before they set off round the town.

Army Cadets from Narberth and Haverfordwest marshalled critical points along the route, which was marked with barriers loaned by A1 Servicing and signs produced and donated by Revelation of Narberth, while Narberth First Responders manned road junctions

Narberth Round Table members and chairman Andrew Thomas manned the finishing line, where Santa presented sweets to the children.

Rotary president Elaine Bradbury then presented a cheque for £1,000 to Narberth Foodbank manager, Theri Bailey

Event organiser, Rotarian Ken Morgan, thanked all the run's many volunteers and added: "To raise £1,000 is magnificent and thanks are due to all participants for making this such a successful charitable occasion."

Theri said that such donations are invaluable to the work that the foodbank operator, Trussell Trust, carries out nationally, but this money would be spent locally.