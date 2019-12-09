KIND-HEARTED bikers the 3 Amigos spread Christmas cheer and generosity on Saturday afternoon, December 7, during their annual motorcycle charity toy run.

This year's run was in aid of Withybush and Glangwili children's wards, Action for Children, and the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire palliative care teams.

The 18th 3 Amigos Christmas toy run left Pembroke's Commons Car Park at 1pm, riding through Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford Haven and Haverfordwest before arriving at Withybush's conference centre.

The annual event once again saw hundreds of motorcyclists take part, with many of the riders bringing toys and gifts to add to the large collection at the ward.

Ness Moseley, one of the 3 Amigos run organisers, said: “It was absolutely fabulous, with lovely weather.

“There were 3-400 bikes taking part in the run and we gave away more money than we anticipated.

“We gave the palliative care teams an extra £500 in addition to the £450 raised from our summer show, and £1,500 each to Action for Children and Withybush; and Glangwili will get £1,000 this Saturday coming.

“It was a fabulous turnout, with lots of funky costumes, as ever, and there was a lovely welcome from the staff at Withybush.”

Sadly, for the first time ever in the run’s history, one of the riders sustained an injury.

“We did have a young lady who sadly lost her balance and had an injury; we’ve heard she broke her leg. We’d just like to wish her a speedy recovery, hopefully we’ll see her again next year,” said Ness.

She added: “There were masses of people everywhere, from every age group, people in their late 70s and 80s and 20-year-olds.

“There were lots of people in Haverfordwest’s square, and every town we went through people were lining the streets. I love being on the sleigh, the kids were literally jumping up and down on the spot, that really make it.”

Ness stressed the importance of the ‘Amigos help for those in need, with emergency gifts delivered after hearing the plight of the family of a seriously ill man when they arrived at Withybush.

“The family had no money, they were living off foodbanks,” said Ness. “We had been given some stuff from Puffin Produce, we put them together a basket of fruit and veg and a little package with presents, maybe the last one they had with their dad.

“Anything we can do to help; if we can make a difference with that then why not?”