TWO RNLI volunteers in Pembrokeshire could be tossing a coin for the yellow wellies if they get a Christmas Day ‘shout’.

St Davids crew member Ellen Evans and partner Judd Kohler, who is deputy mechanic, are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas with baby daughter Isla, who is 11 months old.

But in the background of their festivities will be the thought that they may need to rush to an RNLI rescue.

Ellen’s mum and brother will be joining the couple at their house near the St Justinian boathouse on Christmas Day.

She said: “If the call comes in on Christmas Day, we’ll decide who goes by flipping a coin.

“Unless grandma and uncle are in position to babysit Isla and then we’ll both go, although dependant on the weather and the type of shouts, often family members are not encouraged to go to sea together.”

She added: “People think it’s quite a commitment but it’s what we’re here to do and we don’t think about it too much. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the public. The RNLI has experienced a shortfall in funds, but we are rescuing more people than ever before.”

The couple - who are amongst RNLI volunteers at 238 lifeboat stations across - are calling on people to support the RNLI’s new Perfect Storm campaign at Christmas and make a to ensure the RNLI can continue saving lives at sea.”

Figures show that Christmas call outs over the last 40 years have rocketed from an average of four to 11.

During the festive period last year, RNLI volunteers in Wales launched 23 times from the station’s 30 lifeboat stations from Flint to Penarth and assisted 20 people

The Perfect Storm aims to raise £1.8m and recruit 12,000 new supporters to enable it to continue its lifesaving work this Christmas and into the future. The charity’s financial resources dropped by £28.6m in 2018.

The RNLI’s Perfect Storm appeal is being launched in response to some major challenges the charity is facing.

To donate, visit RNLI.org/ThePerfectStorm