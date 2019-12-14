PEMBROKE Dock Town Council recently rewarded citizens in the town for their contribution to the community.

The council’s town awards saw many local people and groups recently receive their recognition.

Gemma McKinley was nominated by Councillor Dilys Burrell for her achievements within her life and gaining a degree under difficult circumstances.

Cllr Burrell also nominated the town's VC Gallery, for the volunteers' efforts within the community of Pembroke Dock

Luke Hayden Charles was nominated by Councillor Peter Kraus for his voluntary work at the maritime museum.

DJ Lionel Nutting was nominated by Councillor Maureen Colgan for his voluntary work with his mobile discos.

Cllr Colgan also nominated the volunteers of Sunderland Trust.

John and Lynda Lloyd were nominated by Councillor Pamela George for their efforts with Remembrance, John Lloyd produced all the silhouettes and poppies which are put around the town.

Clerk Sarah Scourfield nominated Maria Williams for her work with poppies and Remembrance.

Cllr George also nominated Phil Lynch for his fundraising efforts; he regularly does marathons to raise funds for Sunderland Ward at South Pembs Hospital.

Cllr George also nominated the Maritime Museum volunteers.

Jas and Tyler Rowlands were nominated by Councillor Joshua Beynon for their fundraising efforts in aid of a close friend who had died.

On the sporting side, Jordan and Lowri Hart were nominated by Jonathan George for their achievements in badminton.

The ladies of Pembrokeshire Cancer support charity shop were also nominated by Lyn Neville.