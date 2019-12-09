A £20m price tag is on the chosen route for A40 improvements.

Welsh Government economy and transport minister, Ken Skates has confirmed the preferred route for the improvements between Penblewin Roundabout and Redstone Cross on the road.

The proposal – Option 2B – would provide additional A40 overtaking provision in both east and west directions, with a modern 2+1lane configuration.

A Welsh Government spokesman added: "The road would also incorporate the provision of an overbridge on the B4313, which would maintain north-south local connectivity and improve safety. A new shared cyclist and pedestrian facility is being explored in order to encourage active travel."

The decision follows an eight-week public consultation exercise from July to September this year, during which Option 2B received the most support.

Local residents will be able to find out more about the scheme at a public information exhibition next Monday (December 16) at the Queens Hall, Narberth from 12-8pm.

Added Mr Skates: “In making this decision we have listened carefully to local residents and believe the proposed improvements would deliver real benefits for them. The proposals would provide greater resilience, enhance journey time reliability, and improve safety.

“The preliminary design, which considers the environmental and engineering issues in more detail, continues to be developed and I would encourage interested parties to continue to be involved.”

Further information about the scheme can be found on gov.wales/a40-penblewin-redstone-cross-improvements-overview