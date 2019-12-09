PENNAR Hall is holding its community Christmas party this Saturday, December 14, from 2-5pm.

A spokesman for the committee said: “As a committee we wanted to do something slightly different this year as there are now so many Christmas fairs, we thought we'd hold a traditional Christmas get-together instead.

“Father Christmas’s grotto is free for every child and they will receive a present from him.

“The Aftertones community choir is going to sing Christmas songs for us. There will be free face-painting and a make a Christmas tree decoration workshop for the little ones. Refreshments will be on sale and there will be a few stalls selling affordable last-minute gifts.”