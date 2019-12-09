A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an alleged incident in Milford Haven.

He was arrested in the Grimsby area and was released on police bail on Saturday, December 7.

A police spokesman said: “The arrest was made in connection with a report of a 16-year-old girl being sexually assaulted near the tennis courts at Pill Lane, Milford on Monday, December 2.

“We're still appealing for witnesses to help with the investigation.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information, is urged to contact police in Milford Haven, either online: dyfed-powys.police.uk/…/cont…/report-an-incident

“By email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote DP-20191203-141.”